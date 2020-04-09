59 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 59 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Health department director Kim Tedford confirmed the additional cases Thursday morning during a news conference.

Tedford said details on the patients could not be immediately confirmed as health department staff continue to reach out to patients.

Tedford said families with a COVID-19 positive family member are being advised to isolate that family member in one room of the home and clean any common surfaces.