62 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received positive test results for three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There is now a total of 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The newest patients include:

31-year-old female (not hospitalized)

62-year-old male (hospitalized)

67-year-old male (hospitalized)

62-year-old male (not hospitalized)

60-year-old female (not hospitalized)

26-year-old female (not hospitalized)

44-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

32-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

Epidemiology staff are still trying to make contact with two of these patients, so hospitalization status is not known at this time. They are also reaching out to the people who had contact with these patients.

Find more information about COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/COVID19.