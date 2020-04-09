‘Covid 19 Task Force’ cracks down on Personal Protection Equipment hoarding, price gouging

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant says the COVID-19 task force is joining forces with local law enforcement and health professionals to help bring an end to people and businesses hoping to illegally profit from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“There are people who are seeking to try to engage in hoarding of critical medical supplies and then selling them at exorbitant prices and price gouging the market,” explained Dunavant.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services has now designated certain categories of medical supplies as scarce including; medical gowns, face masks and surgical gloves.

“We’re calling on the public at large to make sure that they help us by reporting any of this type of fraud to law enforcement, to the U.S. Attorney’s office, they can report to their local medical professional or hospital itself,” said Dunavant.

Dunavant says critical medical equipment that is being hoarded will be confiscated, and those responsible could face serious consequences.

“We’re able to take further action to charge people criminally for engaging in that fraudulent behavior,” explained Dunavant. “It can be up to five years in prison and some significant fines.”

Dunavant says this does not apply to legal businesses trying to keep employees safe and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If you know a person or business illegally hoarding critical medical equipment, you can report them to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721.