Pastor holds prayer circle for City of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A pastor is praying over the City of Jackson.

Clarence Currie, Pastor at New Day Ministries, was joined by Sheriff John Mehr and Head of Area Relief Ministries Mike Roby Thursday morning.

Roby said his ministry is taking care of the homeless people in Jackson, providing them a warm place to stay.

Mehr thanked the pastor for his continued support.

“We bless every resident in Madison County and the City of Jackson today, God, that you would give them the peace of mind to know that God will get them through this, if we pray and rely on our faith,” Currie said.

Pastor Currie said he wants this to be a routine prayer meeting.