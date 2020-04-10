Gibson Co. residents react to changes caused by COVID-19

GIBSON, COUNTY, Tenn. — The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on communities around the area.

Good Friday and Easter celebrations have been cancelled, and many communities have cancelled all large gatherings.

For many residents, the changes are putting a stop to family traditions.

“It is actually just crippling us. It is very upsetting. We’re not able to celebrate, we’re not being able to enjoy this time with our families. We always do something for Easter,” resident Dana Rainey said.

“We are a small community, but we got a big heart,” resident Jose Gonzalez said. “One thing that really bummed me out was our Strawberry Festival was cancelled.”

“You can’t go out to dinner, have vacations, anything like that,” Rainey said.

Others say they know in spite of the challenges, the changes are for everyone’s safety.

“This virus should be taken seriously because it is no joke. It is a world crisis. Just stay inside, stay clean as possible,” Gonzalez said.

Some people say it’s important to look at the positive side.

“It has gotten us all to think differently, and more time with family too. So think of the positive, not just the negatives with it,” resident Steve Speer said. “More family time and just that closeness, uniqueness and so some of the things that would take our energies,” resident Steve Speer said.

“Stay spacious, be level headed, don’t panic about this situation. I am sure it is under control. We are all human and have to keep our sanity. Just stick together through this crisis,” Gonzalez said.

“I try to look at the positive, not just think about negatively how it’s impacted me,” Speer said.

As of Friday, Gibson County has 18 confirmed cases.