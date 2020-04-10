Jackson church to celebrate virtual Easter

JACKSON, Tenn. — Easter is going to be celebrated a little bit different this year.

Because of the stay-at-home restrictions families have had to find creative ways to make sure they’re still able to enjoy Easter festivities

One way is through virtual events.

Tami Smith, children’s director at Love and Truth Church, says the church is holding an interactive virtual event called Easter Jam 2020.

“And what that is is an interactive family experience. It includes games. It includes the Easter story, and the really unique aspect of this interaction is that poses family questions,”Smith said.

Children will be able to learn what it means to celebrate Easter and also take part in some fun but secret Easter games, such as peep jousting.

“So you have to have some little peeps and two sticks and it involves a microwave. I’m not going to give away the specifics, but you can let your imagination roam,” Smith said.

Just because you have to stay at home does not mean you can’t get in on the Easter egg fun.

You can always hold egg hunts in the comfort of your own home. One community has come together to get in on the fun while still applying social distancing.

One Facebook group called Savannah Easter Egg Hunt is filled with community members from that area enjoying Easter egg hunts in their backyards.

They also list areas where people are to able to drive by to spot painted eggs hung from windows, doors or people’s yards. Don’t let a pandemic prevent you from trying to celebrate this year.

Several churches in the area are expected to stream special Easter services this Sunday as well.

“Just because we’re isolated doesn’t mean that Easter can’t be special. Just the opportunity to celebrate that in a low-key way with our family and those that are most special to us,” Smith said.

Smith says their Easter Jam 2020 event will happen live at 4 p.m. on the Love and Truth north Facebook page and on in their website.