Social media trend shows support to high school seniors

DYER, Tenn. — A nationwide movement to honor high school senior athletes has reached West Tennessee.

#Bethelight has been trending all over social media, as high schools have been turning on their stadium lights at night to show support for the class of 2020.

Each night this week, the lights go on at precisely 8:20 p.m., or 20:20 military time, and are left on for exactly 20 minutes.

This is a representation and a clear emphasis to spotlight the 2020 senior class.

In the local area, participating high schools include Gibson County, Peabody, University School of Jackson, Dyersburg, Hardin County, Bolivar, Adamsville and many others.

Several coaches and players still remain hopeful that they’ll be able to return to competition for the spring athletic season.