Dyer County dispatchers “egg” homes for cancer fundraiser

DYER COUNTY, Tenn.–A group of 9-1-1 dispatchers “egg” people’s yards, but in a good way.

Dispatchers from Dyer County 9-1-1 delivered Easter eggs to many homes in the county Saturday evening, all packed with goodies for kids to open on Easter Sunday.

It’s part of their “egg your yard” event, where people order eggs to hide for their children.

They’re filled with candy and small toys.

Besides bringing Easter fun, the egging goes towards the group’s Relay for Life team.

“Our department as a whole has been involved in the cancer ordeal with coworkers that have been diagnosed with it. Thankfully, they have come out of it or are coming out of it,” Relay for Life team captain and team leader for Dyer County 911 Brecht Deal said.

Easter Sunday also marks the beginning of National Public Safety Telecommunicators week.