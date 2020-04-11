Local organizations feel impact caused by COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A virus that keeps people contained in their homes has had impact on our communities, including local organizations like Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1848.

Jon Harrison with the post explains how the closures caused by the coronavirus are impacting the fundraisers the VFW puts on to help veterans.

“We had a crawfish bowl that we are going to have sometime this spring, and we have had to cancel that,” Harrison said. “But it really does affect us because our only income is what we could do for ourselves out here basically.”

“The Marine Corps League detachment has been affected by this as well. And marines have a very strong sense of never surrendering and adapting and overcoming any situation,” said Casey Palmer, with the Capt. Jack Holland Marine Corps League.

Palmer says the closures and recommendations to keep to groups of 10 or less have also impacted the league’s annual fundraisers.

“We put a lot of planning into this and this came out of the blue. Nobody really saw it coming so it just, it is what it is and we are just going to have to deal with it and keep on trying to accomplish our mission,” Palmer said.

“Whatever we raise is what we do to keep our doors open, and a lot of posts in the state of Tennessee are having to close their doors now days because they can’t keep the doors open,” Harrison said.

Palmer says the league has rescheduled their golf tournament for September and had to cancel their Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch.

“It’s unfortunate for the Marine Corps League and other non-profit organizations like the VFW and American Legion. We are all in this together. I think the whole community is in this together and we depend on a lot of the community support to support us,” Palmer said.

Katie Gonzalez with VFW Post 1848 says she has a message for the West Tennessee community.

“We want them to know that we are closed for the safety and health of our patrons. We care greatly about all of our members and our patrons, and we miss them deeply and we will be open as soon as we possibly can be to ensure their safety,” Gonzalez said.

If you would like to make a donation to VFW Post 1848, you can call (731) 668-0951.

If you would like to donate to the Capt. Jack Holland Marine Corps League, call (662) 603-4258.