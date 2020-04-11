West Tennesseans prepare for Easter at home

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans say they are ready for Easter at home.

Some people say their Easter plans consist of watching their home churches live stream services and celebrating Easter with their families in the comfort of their homes.

Others say they are going all out by decorating their homes for Easter.

“Doing a little shopping on a Saturday, looking for flowers to sit out in my yard for Easter, and I am just trying to get some things for Easter for me and my husband,” Casey Morgan said. “I wanted to make Easter baskets this year. I make them every year for my grand kids, but I didn’t make any this year.”

People say they hope to spend Easter with all of their family next year.