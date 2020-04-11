Working out while staying in: quarantine fitness

JACKSON, Tenn.–Staying in quarantine means staying mostly indoors, and you may wonder how to stay in shape.

“Right now is a really good time to keep things fresh, and you can stay moving without access to a gym or parks,” owner of Atlas Fitness Kristen White said.

White is one of many gym owners encouraging fitness, even if the doors are closed to help flatten the curve.

She says she posts workouts on social media to help keep people moving.

“It just kind of gives people a little help on organizing and preparing what they’re going to do, because half of it is just figuring out what to do when you’re used to a class setting and someone else always making up the workout for you,” White said.

Several other local gyms, like Planet Fitness, Gold’s Gym, D-180 Fitness, and Lift Wellness Center also live stream and post workouts online.

White recommends looking around on social media for workouts to find what you like, and says you don’t always need equipment.

She also has a challenge for her members where they post on social media about their workout for the day.

The most check-ins wins a prize.

“We’re kind of calling it the ‘quarantine challenge,’ or active accountability,” White said.

Even if you work out during self isolation, quarantine snacks can still be tempting when staying in.

“Continue to stock up on your good stuff, like produce, fresh meats, vegetables, so you’re not tempted with a lot of the sugary stuff that gets put in your pantry,” White said, “that’s my biggest tip, if you don’t buy it, you can’t eat it.”

White also recommends outdoor activities like biking, or walking and running.