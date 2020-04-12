5,308 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,308 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 12. In addition, 101 people have died, and 567 are hospitalized. Another 1,504 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 12
- Bedford County – 20
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 3
- Blount County – 46
- Bradley County – 31
- Campbell County – 10
- Cannon County – 7
- Carroll County – 11
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 18
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 2
- Cocke County – 4
- Coffee County – 11
- Cumberland County – 42
- Davidson County – 1,178
- Decatur County – 2
- DeKalb County – 9
- Dickson County – 30
- Dyer County – 19
- Fayette County – 32
- Fentress County – 2
- Franklin County – 22
- Gibson County – 20
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 26
- Grundy County – 23
- Hamblen County – 5
- Hamilton County – 107
- Hardeman County — 7
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 23
- Haywood County — 13
- Henderson County — 2
- Henry County — 6
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 3
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 5
- Jefferson County – 15
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 169
- Lauderdale County – 8
- Lawrence County – 12
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 8
- Loudon County – 16
- Macon County – 24
- Madison County – 59
- Marion County – 25
- Marshall County – 9
- Maury County – 32
- McMinn County – 4
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 8
- Montgomery County – 97
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 7
- Overton County – 5
- Perry County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Putnam County – 87
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 84
- Rutherford County – 243
- Scott County – 8
- Sequatchie County – 1
- Sevier County – 21
- Shelby County – 1,215
- Smith County – 10
Stewart County — 4
- Sullivan County – 37
- Sumner County – 445
- Tipton County – 49
- Trousdale County — 20
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 42
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 5
- White County – 3
- Williamson County – 318
- Wilson County – 139
- Pending – 12
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 2,504
- Black or African-American – 922
- Other/Multiracial – 266
- Asian – 73
- Pending – 1,543
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,291
- Hispanic – 269
- Pending – 1,748
Gender:
- Female – 2,740
- Male – 2,464
- Pending – 104
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.