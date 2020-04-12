5,308 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,308 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 12. In addition, 101 people have died, and 567 are hospitalized. Another 1,504 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 12

Bedford County – 20

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 3

Blount County – 46

Bradley County – 31

Campbell County – 10

Cannon County – 7

Carroll County – 11

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 18

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 2

Cocke County – 4

Coffee County – 11

Cumberland County – 42

Davidson County – 1,178

Decatur County – 2

DeKalb County – 9

Dickson County – 30

Dyer County – 19

Fayette County – 32

Fentress County – 2

Franklin County – 22

Gibson County – 20

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 26

Grundy County – 23

Hamblen County – 5

Hamilton County – 107

Hardeman County — 7

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 23

Haywood County — 13

Henderson County — 2

Henry County — 6

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 3

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 5

Jefferson County – 15

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 169

Lauderdale County – 8

Lawrence County – 12

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 8

Loudon County – 16

Macon County – 24

Madison County – 59

Marion County – 25

Marshall County – 9

Maury County – 32

McMinn County – 4

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 8

Montgomery County – 97

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 7

Overton County – 5

Perry County – 4

Polk County – 4

Putnam County – 87

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 84

Rutherford County – 243

Scott County – 8

Sequatchie County – 1

Sevier County – 21

Shelby County – 1,215

Smith County – 10

Stewart County — 4

Sullivan County – 37

Sumner County – 445

Tipton County – 49

Trousdale County — 20

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 42

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 5

White County – 3

Williamson County – 318

Wilson County – 139

Pending – 12

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 2,504

Black or African-American – 922

Other/Multiracial – 266

Asian – 73

Pending – 1,543

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,291

Hispanic – 269

Pending – 1,748

Gender:

Female – 2,740

Male – 2,464

Pending – 104

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.