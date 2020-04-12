5,308 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tennessee

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,308 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, April 12. In addition, 101 people have died, and 567 are hospitalized. Another 1,504 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 12
  • Bedford County – 20
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 3
  • Blount County – 46
  • Bradley County – 31
  • Campbell County – 10
  • Cannon County – 7
  • Carroll County – 11
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 18
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 2
  • Cocke County – 4
  • Coffee County – 11
  • Cumberland County – 42
  • Davidson County – 1,178
  • Decatur County – 2
  • DeKalb County – 9
  • Dickson County – 30
  • Dyer County – 19
  • Fayette County – 32
  • Fentress County – 2
  • Franklin County – 22
  • Gibson County – 20
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 26
  • Grundy County – 23
  • Hamblen County – 5
  • Hamilton County – 107
  • Hardeman County — 7
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 23
  • Haywood County — 13
  • Henderson County — 2
  • Henry County — 6
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 3
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 5
  • Jefferson County – 15
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 169
  • Lauderdale County – 8
  • Lawrence County – 12
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 8
  • Loudon County – 16
  • Macon County – 24
  • Madison County – 59
  • Marion County – 25
  • Marshall County – 9
  • Maury County – 32
  • McMinn County – 4
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 8
  • Montgomery County – 97
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 7
  • Overton County – 5
  • Perry County – 4
  • Polk County – 4
  • Putnam County – 87
  • Roane County – 5
  • Robertson County – 84
  • Rutherford County – 243
  • Scott County – 8
  • Sequatchie County – 1
  • Sevier County – 21
  • Shelby County – 1,215
  • Smith County – 10
    Stewart County — 4
  • Sullivan County – 37
  • Sumner County – 445
  • Tipton County – 49
  • Trousdale County — 20
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Warren County – 4
  • Washington County – 42
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 5
  • White County – 3
  • Williamson County – 318
  • Wilson County – 139
  • Pending – 12

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 2,504
  • Black or African-American – 922
  • Other/Multiracial – 266
  • Asian – 73
  • Pending – 1,543

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,291
  • Hispanic – 269
  • Pending – 1,748

Gender:

  • Female – 2,740
  • Male – 2,464
  • Pending – 104

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

