Church hosts interactive family Easter activity

JACKSON, Tenn.–One church entertained children for Easter, from a safe distance.

Love and Truth Church hosted their ‘Easter Jam’ online event for kids to celebrate Easter as a family.

The church streamed the event on their website.

The video offered games, walked through the Easter story, and posed questions about Easter for parents and kids.

Children’s director Tami Smith says this event helps families dive deeper into the meaning of Easter.

“It allows you to truly process, with your family, with your children, what the meaning of Easter really is,” Smith said.

She also said this interactive family experience helps make memories.