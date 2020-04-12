Love and Truth Church celebrates Easter online

JACKSON, Tenn. — Love and Truth Church in north Jackson held their Easter service online.

Lead Pastor Eddie Cupples says the service was a success, with viewers from all over the world tuning in.

“We just celebrated Easter just like we would other wise and believe that people in their homes who were watching, we felt in one sense like we had a greater outreach today than we normally do, so that part was good,” Cupples said.

Cupples says another online service will be held next Sunday.