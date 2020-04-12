Retired EMA director recovers from COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn.–A retired Madison County official recovers from COVID-19, and celebrates this milestone.

“Still feeling good! No fever, no other symptoms, just a little weak. I’ll just have to build my strength back up little by little,” retired EMA director Marty Clements said.

Clements says he and his wife, Wendy, recently recovered from COVID-19.

While they’re glad for recovery, Clements says they’re not letting their guard down just yet.

“Still staying away from other people, limiting any type of contact with anything, we’re still using sanitizer and gloves and washing hands a lot,” Clements said.

“We’re completely cleaning the house again, disinfecting everything, just in case,” Clements said, “we wipe down everything we bring in from outside.”

He recommends you don’t let your guard down, either.

“Continue to do what they tell you to do. Yes, they don’t know everything, but go ahead and do what they’re doing because the decisions being made are for the best for everyone,” Clements said.

He says he received a lot of support during his quarantine.

“I have over 300 people that contacted me, texted, emailed, checking on me. That makes you feel good,” Clements said.

He says this challenge taught him something.

“You don’t have a whole lot longer on this earth anyway, and we want to make sure we do it right,” Clements said.

He said they ordered take-out to celebrate recovery.