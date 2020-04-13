5,610 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 109 deaths, 579 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,610 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, April 13. In addition, 109 people have died, and 579 are hospitalized. Another 1,671 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 15

Bedford County – 23

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 8

Blount County – 46

Bradley County – 32

Campbell County – 11

Cannon County – 7

Carroll County – 12

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 18

Chester County – 5

Claiborne County – 4

Clay County – 4

Cocke County – 5

Coffee County – 11

Cumberland County – 43

Davidson County – 1,207

Decatur County – 3

DeKalb County – 10

Dickson County – 30

Dyer County – 22

Fayette County – 36

Fentress County – 2

Franklin County – 21

Gibson County – 20

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 27

Grundy County – 23

Hamblen County – 6

Hamilton County – 109

Hardeman County — 7

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 24

Haywood County — 12

Henderson County — 2

Henry County — 8

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 3

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 16

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 173

Lake County – 4

Lauderdale County – 9

Lawrence County – 13

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 9

Loudon County – 16

Macon County – 26

Madison County – 68

Marion County – 26

Marshall County – 9

Maury County – 33

McMinn County – 5

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 8

Montgomery County – 102

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 8

Overton County – 5

Perry County – 4

Polk County – 5

Putnam County – 87

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 88

Rutherford County – 250

Scott County – 9

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 22

Shelby County – 1,331

Smith County – 10

Stewart County — 4

Sullivan County – 42

Sumner County – 454

Tipton County – 50

Trousdale County — 20

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 42

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 6

White County – 4

Williamson County – 318

Wilson County – 143

Out of state – 260

Pending – 46

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 2,504

Black or African-American – 919

Other/Multiracial – 266

Asian – 73

Pending – 1,848

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,453

Hispanic – 283

Pending – 1,874

Gender:

Female – 2,885

Male – 2,589

Pending – 136

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.