5,610 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 109 deaths, 579 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,610 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, April 13. In addition, 109 people have died, and 579 are hospitalized. Another 1,671 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 15
- Bedford County – 23
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 8
- Blount County – 46
- Bradley County – 32
- Campbell County – 11
- Cannon County – 7
- Carroll County – 12
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 18
- Chester County – 5
- Claiborne County – 4
- Clay County – 4
- Cocke County – 5
- Coffee County – 11
- Cumberland County – 43
- Davidson County – 1,207
- Decatur County – 3
- DeKalb County – 10
- Dickson County – 30
- Dyer County – 22
- Fayette County – 36
- Fentress County – 2
- Franklin County – 21
- Gibson County – 20
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 27
- Grundy County – 23
- Hamblen County – 6
- Hamilton County – 109
- Hardeman County — 7
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 24
- Haywood County — 12
- Henderson County — 2
- Henry County — 8
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 3
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 16
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 173
- Lake County – 4
- Lauderdale County – 9
- Lawrence County – 13
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 9
- Loudon County – 16
- Macon County – 26
- Madison County – 68
- Marion County – 26
- Marshall County – 9
- Maury County – 33
- McMinn County – 5
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 8
- Montgomery County – 102
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 8
- Overton County – 5
- Perry County – 4
- Polk County – 5
- Putnam County – 87
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 88
- Rutherford County – 250
- Scott County – 9
- Sequatchie County – 3
- Sevier County – 22
- Shelby County – 1,331
- Smith County – 10
- Stewart County — 4
- Sullivan County – 42
- Sumner County – 454
- Tipton County – 50
- Trousdale County — 20
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 1
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 42
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 6
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 318
- Wilson County – 143
- Out of state – 260
- Pending – 46
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 2,504
- Black or African-American – 919
- Other/Multiracial – 266
- Asian – 73
- Pending – 1,848
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,453
- Hispanic – 283
- Pending – 1,874
Gender:
- Female – 2,885
- Male – 2,589
- Pending – 136
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.