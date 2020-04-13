5,610 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 109 deaths, 579 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,610 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, April 13. In addition, 109 people have died, and 579 are hospitalized. Another 1,671 have recovered.

April 13

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 15
  • Bedford County – 23
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 8
  • Blount County – 46
  • Bradley County – 32
  • Campbell County – 11
  • Cannon County – 7
  • Carroll County – 12
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 18
  • Chester County – 5
  • Claiborne County – 4
  • Clay County – 4
  • Cocke County – 5
  • Coffee County – 11
  • Cumberland County – 43
  • Davidson County – 1,207
  • Decatur County – 3
  • DeKalb County – 10
  • Dickson County – 30
  • Dyer County – 22
  • Fayette County – 36
  • Fentress County – 2
  • Franklin County – 21
  • Gibson County – 20
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 27
  • Grundy County – 23
  • Hamblen County – 6
  • Hamilton County – 109
  • Hardeman County — 7
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 24
  • Haywood County — 12
  • Henderson County — 2
  • Henry County — 8
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 3
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 16
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 173
  • Lake County – 4
  • Lauderdale County – 9
  • Lawrence County – 13
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 9
  • Loudon County – 16
  • Macon County – 26
  • Madison County – 68
  • Marion County – 26
  • Marshall County – 9
  • Maury County – 33
  • McMinn County – 5
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 8
  • Montgomery County – 102
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 8
  • Overton County – 5
  • Perry County – 4
  • Polk County – 5
  • Putnam County – 87
  • Roane County – 5
  • Robertson County – 88
  • Rutherford County – 250
  • Scott County – 9
  • Sequatchie County – 3
  • Sevier County – 22
  • Shelby County – 1,331
  • Smith County – 10
  • Stewart County — 4
  • Sullivan County – 42
  • Sumner County – 454
  • Tipton County – 50
  • Trousdale County — 20
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 1
  • Warren County –  4
  • Washington County – 42
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 6
  • White County – 4
  • Williamson County – 318
  • Wilson County – 143
  • Out of state – 260
  • Pending – 46

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

April 13 Race

Race:

  • White – 2,504
  • Black or African-American – 919
  • Other/Multiracial – 266
  • Asian – 73
  • Pending – 1,848

April 13 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,453
  • Hispanic – 283
  • Pending – 1,874

April 13 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 2,885
  • Male – 2,589
  • Pending – 136

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

