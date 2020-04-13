76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The total of confirmed positive cases in Madison County is now 76.

The health department says the most recent patient is a woman, but her age has not been confirmed.

Epidemiology staff at the health department are reaching out to individuals who may have had contact with the patient.

In addition, the health department also released statistics on the races, genders, health status and ages of Madison County’s COVID-19 patients.

Race:

Black or African-American: 43 cases – 57 percent

White: 13 cases – 17 percent

Asian: 2 cases – 3 percent

Hispanic: 1 case – 1 percent

Unspecified: 17 – 22 percent

Gender:

Female: 42 cases – 55 percent

Male: 34 cases – 45 percent

Health status:

Recovered: 26 cases – 34 percent

Not recovered: 20 cases – 26 percent

Better: 16 – 21 percent

Unknown: 14 cases – 19 percent

Age: