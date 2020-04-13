One injured in Sunday night shooting at gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night at a north Jackson gas station.

Jackson police say officers responded to the Mobil gas station near Casey Jones after a report of shots fired around 8 p.m.

Police say one person was taken to the emergency room at a local hospital by private vehicle with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

At the scene, investigators found property damage and additional evidence of a shooting at the gas station, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.