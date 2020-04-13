TDEC announces 10 towns participating in Tennessee Downtowns program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has announced 10 communities participating in the next round of Tennessee Downtowns.

Decaturville and Whiteville are two of the towns selected to move forward in the program, which would help communities with grants to improve their downtown areas.

The program helps revitalize commercial areas, enhance livability and spur job creation, all while maintaining the downtown area’s history, according to a news release.

The release says the program is two years, and helps communities launch renewal efforts.

The program also including community training in the “Main Street America” program, in addition to a $15,000 grant for improvements.

The selection process was based on historic commercial resources, economic and physical needs, local effort and the probability of success, the release says.

Collinwood, Covington, Dunlap, Halls, Hartsville, Madisonville, Somerville and South Pittsburg join Whiteville and Decaturville in advancing in the program.