JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed Tuesday that there are now 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Director Kim Tedford said the patients are a 48-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman. None of the most recent patients are hospitalized.

Tedford says of those cases, 56 percent of the patients African-American. Approximately 16 percent of the patients are white, Tedford said.

Tedford said about 57 percent of the confirmed cases are women.

Of the 79 cases, 42 patients have recovered or are better. Twenty patients have not recovered, meaning they are still in recovery or are hospitalized, Tedford said.

Tedford said two patients in Madison County are currently on ventilators in Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.