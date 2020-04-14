81 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total of positive cases to 81, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The latest patients are a 53-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man. The health department says the female patient is currently hospitalized.
Staff with the health department are reaching out to people who may have had contact with the two patients.
The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including race, gender, age, and their health statuses.
Race:
- Black or African-American: 44 cases, 55 percent
- White: 14 cases, 17 percent
- Asian: 2 cases, 2 percent
- Hispanic: 1 case, 1 percent
- Unspecified: 20 cases, 25 percent
Gender:
- Female: 46 cases, 57 percent
- Male: 35 cases, 43 percent
Health status:
- Recovered: 27 cases, 33 percent
- Not recovered: 21 cases, 26 percent
- Better: 15 cases, 19 percent
- Unknown: 18 cases, 22 percent
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 0 cases
- 11 – 20 years: 1 case, 1 percent
- 21 – 30 years: 13 cases, 16 percent
- 31 – 40 years: 8 cases, 10 percent
- 41 – 50 years: 17 cases, 22 percent
- 51 – 60 years: 24 cases, 30 percent
- 61 – 70 years: 13 cases, 16 percent
- 71 – 80 years: 4 cases, 5 percent
- 80 + : 0 cases
