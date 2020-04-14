81 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total of positive cases to 81, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The latest patients are a 53-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man. The health department says the female patient is currently hospitalized.

Staff with the health department are reaching out to people who may have had contact with the two patients.

The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including race, gender, age, and their health statuses.

Race:

Black or African-American: 44 cases, 55 percent

White: 14 cases, 17 percent

Asian: 2 cases, 2 percent

Hispanic: 1 case, 1 percent

Unspecified: 20 cases, 25 percent

Gender:

Female: 46 cases, 57 percent

Male: 35 cases, 43 percent

Health status:

Recovered: 27 cases, 33 percent

Not recovered: 21 cases, 26 percent

Better: 15 cases, 19 percent

Unknown: 18 cases, 22 percent

Age:

0 – 10 years: 0 cases

11 – 20 years: 1 case, 1 percent

21 – 30 years: 13 cases, 16 percent

31 – 40 years: 8 cases, 10 percent

41 – 50 years: 17 cases, 22 percent

51 – 60 years: 24 cases, 30 percent

61 – 70 years: 13 cases, 16 percent

71 – 80 years: 4 cases, 5 percent

80 + : 0 cases

Find more information about COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health at https://www.tn.gov/health/ cedep/ncov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/COVID19.