Health department, West Tennessee Healthcare to host drive-thru testing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and West Tennessee Healthcare will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing this weekend at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

According to a news release, the testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

The release says tests are limited, and participants will be tested on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You do not have to be symptomatic to be tested, but participants must be at least 16-years-old, and all minors must have a parent or legal guardian present, according to the release.

You do not have to be a Madison County resident to participate, the release says.

Participants will be encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days or until notified of a negative result, the release says.

Anyone who plans to come to the testing is asked to be prepared to wait in line for an extended period of time. Public restrooms will not be available, and all participants must remain in their vehicle.

Participants should have a photo ID and an insurance card, if available.

Participants must enter the assessment site from Magnolia Street.