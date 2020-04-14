Local non-profit receives technology grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation created the COVID-19 response fund last month.

They raised $52,709 in this short amount of time. Grants will be issued to organizations who need help assisting the community.

“We are very thankful for those in the community who have already reached out and provided monetary donations for this,” said Beth Koffman, Vice President of Operations for The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation .

One of those organizations helped is the Women’s Rape and Resource Assistance Program (WRAP), who are receiving a technology grant. Since restrictions are increasing for visitors at local hospitals, their sexual assault team is not able to meet and assist victims.

“We are granting $3,000 to WRAP for a technology grant so that they can purchase iPads that will be used to facilitate that face-to-face interaction,” Koffman said.

WRAP’s Executive Director, Daryl Chansuthus, is concerned for victims dealing with domestic violence due to the stay-at-home orders.

“It’s always helpful to have an advocate there as well, just to be there with you,” Chansuthus said. “A lot of victims come alone, and they don’t have anyone there.”

The Foundation will also administer grants to other non-profit organizations in other vulnerable communities.

“We are also looking to assist with people who are food insecure, housing insecure, so we’re working to get with agencies working directly with those issues,” Koffman said.

Grants are expected to be distributed to local agencies in need during the pandemic over the next few weeks.