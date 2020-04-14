Tennessee State Parks extend closures due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Tennessee State Parks announced they are extending the closure of all 56 state parks.

A news release from Tennessee State Parks says they will now be closed beyond the original deadline of April 14 and will notify the public when they reopen.

“We want to make sure that when we do reopen, visitors and our park staff can feel confident in their safety,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines related to coronavirus during the closure.

You can visit the Tennessee State Park’s website for updates.