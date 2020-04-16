Company announces over 250 layoffs at Lexington facility

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — “We’re actually going to have people that’s going to need help that’s never had to ask for it before,” said Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs.

Assembly Components Group has filed an official notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, notifying them of layoffs at Fluid Routing Solutions in Lexington.

“They advised us that they were going to lay off 265 employees,” said Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

While WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News couldn’t reach officials with Fluid Routing Solutions for the reasoning behind the layoffs, official documents reveal that they are temporary.

“The HR director out there, I’ve emailed back and forth with her just to let her know if there’s anything the city can do to help them to let us know, and she indicated to me that it was temporary and they would try to get everybody back working as soon as possible,” said Mayor Griggs.

Griggs says the company is working to get their employees lined up with unemployment benefits, which has become a trend across the state.

“This is an unprecedented spike in unemployment for the state of Tennessee, never have we had this many unemployment claims especially in such a short amount of time,” said Chris Cannon. Cannon is an administrative assistant with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Cannon adds that in the last month more than 9,300 people filed for unemployment in southwest Tennessee.

Across the state, those numbers continue to rise, with more than 324,000 people filing new claims of unemployment.

Lexington and Henderson county officials have created a website with resources like food and financial assistance.

