Family speaks out after first COVID-19 death in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirms the first death from COVID-19 in Madison County.

Now the family of the patient is speaking out.

“Something that we didn’t ask for, something that we didn’t know that we were going to have to go through,” Marcus Marshall, Corey’s brother said.

The Marshall family is grieving after losing 49-year-old Corey Marshall to COVID-19. He was a husband, father, son and brother.

“He was diagnosed with the virus about 14 days ago. It started off with a fever,” Marshall said.

Marshall says Corey had pre-existing medical conditions. He was a diabetic and a triple amputee.

“About four weeks ago he received his prosthetic legs, and he was just so happy and excited about walking again,” Marshall said.

Family members don’t know how Corey contracted the virus, but are urging their community to stay vigilant in mitigating the spread.

“Most people don’t take it serious until it hits home, but we just want to convey to other folks out there that it is serious and we are dealing with it first hand,” Marshall said.

Family members say it was hard for Corey to get life insurance, so the family has set up a memorial fundraiser in his name.

“If anyone would like to help the family out and make a contribution, it’s to Simmons Bank of Jackson, Tennessee,” Marshall said. “Of course his wife, on behalf of her and his son, would surely appreciate it.”

Marshall says his brother was an inspiration to their entire family, and he looks forward to seeing him again.

“I know that he is not walking on this side now, but he walked through the pearly gates last night, and I believe that he’s dancing with angels right now,” Marshall said.