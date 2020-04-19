Marshals: Man wanted for murder caught by K-9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities said a Tennessee man wanted for killing another man and wounding a juvenile was arrested after being confronted by a K-9 officer.

U.S. Marshals said Curdarreion Wilson was captured Thursday. Memphis police were called to a store on April 6, where they found Raymond Howard fatally shot and a wounded juvenile.

Police said an eye witness led authorities to Wilson. Wilson already had warrants out for his arrest on several charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

Wilson was found Thursday and fled but was later found inside a crawl space by a K-9.

Wilson was additionally charged with second-degree murder. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.