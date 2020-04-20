COVID-19 cases in Crockett County spike to 5; linked to local nursing facility

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. — A West Tennessee county spiked up to five positive coronavirus cases, after having no cases last week.

“All of our cases at this point, confirmed, are confined to the Bells Nursing Home,” Crockett County Mayor Gary Reasons said.

“We were notified by the regional state department of health epidemiologist that a former patient of ours who had discharged and gone home had later been tested at a local hospital and had proven to have a positive test at that hospital,” said Mark Davis, Harber Laman Management’s Director of Operations.

Officials with Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center say their staff immediately jumped into action.

“We tested her roommate and some additional folks who would have been in that area. Unfortunately, one came back as positive,” Davis explained.

In response, they are administering COVID-19 tests to the entire east wing of the building.

“We’ve tested probably 75 patients and staff,” Davis said.

Davis adds that of the five cases, three are still active inside of the facility, one is currently in the hospital, and one has recovered.

“We are working with the Tennessee Department of Health to try to monitor and track down or trace anyone who might have been in contact with any of the patients who are testing positive,” Mayor Reasons said.

Officials at the facility say all staff members are continuing to use personal protective equipment and follow all proper infection control practices.

Officials say right now all patients are doing well, and they will keep the families of the patients notified of their status.