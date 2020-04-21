Cornelia Jean “Connie” Kanady Loucks

Cornelia Jean “Connie” Kanady Loucks, age 70, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Mark V. Loucks, departed this life Friday evening, April 17, 2020 at her residence.

Connie was born June 26, 1949 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Garland Harold Kanady and Cornelia Jesse White Kanady. She received her bachelor’s degree in English and Nursing and was employed as an ICU nurse for twenty years before her retirement. Connie was married May 28, 1978 to Mark V. Loucks and was of the Presbyterian faith.

Mrs. Loucks is survived by her husband of almost 42 years, Mark V. Loucks of Moscow, TN; her daughter, Erin Marie Schiller; her son, Karl Philip Loucks; her brother, Garland “Gary” Kanady; and her grandson, Hendrix Loucks.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.