Musician to hold virtual Alzheimer’s benefit concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A virtual concert will be held to help raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Nashville’s Michelle Canning will hold the concert live through Facebook on Friday, according to a news release from the Alzheimer’s Foundation. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The Foundation says the concert will be in honor of Canning’s grandfather, who died at the age of 82 due to the illness.

Funds will will support programs and services for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the concert, visit Canning’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Friday.