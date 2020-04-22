Joseph Allen “Joe” Adams, age 51 of Jackson, passed away at the home of his sister, surrounded by his family on April 21, 2020.

He was born on May 31, 1968 in Elmhurst, IL to Joyce Winters Adams and the late Cecil Frank Adams, Sr. Joe was a graduate of South Side High School. His hobbies were fishing, he liked collecting baseball cards, collecting antiques, picking & trading, shooting pool, and spending time with his friends & family. Joe loved the Lord. He attended Hope Chapel in Medon.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Frank “Frankie” Adams, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Winters Adams; his sisters, Judy Adams and Mary Williams; brother, Robert Adams; five nieces and three nephews