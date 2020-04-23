Mary Pepper Vick, age 77, resident of Martin, Tennessee and wife of Roy Vick, departed this life Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 at her residence.

Mary was born September 15, 1942 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Jessie Thomas Pepper and Martha Elizabeth Phillips Pepper. She received her education at Fayette County High School in Somerville, Tennessee and was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee. Mary was most recently a resident of Martin, Tennessee and she enjoyed cooking and sewing.

Mrs. Vick is survived by her husband of 52 years, Roy E. Vick of Martin, TN; three sons, William T. Vick (Peggy) of Savannah, TN, Richard W. Vick (Dianne) of San Antonio, TX and Randy E. Vick (Susie) of Martin, TN; her sister, Peggy Turner (Odie) of Olive Branch, MS; three brothers, Bobby J. Pepper (Dorothy) of Oklahoma City, OK, Billy Pepper of Ripley, MS and Larry T. Pepper (Debra) of Oklahoma City, OK; two grandchildren, Robyn Elisabeth Vick and Adam Vick; three great-grandchildren, Parker Vick, Cora Vick and Logan McCaffrey; five step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jessie T. Pepper, Jr.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Vick will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020 with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery at Whiteville. A visitation for Mrs. Vick will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

