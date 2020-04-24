City of Jackson, Madison County issue safer-at-home order starting Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and Madison County have each issued executive orders confirming the shelter-at-home order will be lifted this weekend, and a safer-at-home order will take its place.

The order will begin at 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 27, allowing restaurants to reopen the dining areas of their businesses to serve at half-capacity. All tables in the restaurants should be moved at least six feet apart, and all employees must wear face coverings and gloves at all times, according to the order.

The order also states that all non-essential retail businesses should remain closed until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

Those retail businesses may reopen, effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, according to the orders. Those businesses must operate with social distancing guidelines and maintaining a 50 percent capacity within the stores, according to the order.

Businesses that were considered essential may remain open.

The following will remain closed, based on the executive orders:

city venues

bars/nightclubs

movie theaters

entertainment centers

hair salons

nail salons

massage establishments

gyms and health clubs

tattoo establishments

Mass gatherings and funerals with more than 10 in attendance are prohibited.

To read City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger’s executive order, click here.

To read Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris’ executive order, click here.