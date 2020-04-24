Local mayors speak about plans to reopen economy

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — “Even though we’re reopening, it’s not business as usual,” said Lexington Mayor Eddie Bray.

Many local mayors say they will be following Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, which is a plan to help Tennesseans get back to work in a safe environment, restore their livelihoods and help reboot the state economy.

“Our police chief has notified all the restaurants they can open, and gone over the governor’s guidelines,” said Henderson Mayor Bobby King.

Gov. Lee says employers should screen all restaurant and retail store employees returning to work for temperatures and symptoms of COVD-19.

“We’re going to make sure that we get a commitment from these businesses at least started off with restaurant and retail and getting them to join in on this Tennessee Pledge to protect their staff and their customers,” said Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler.

The governor says businesses should implement workplace cleaning and disinfecting practices, as well as social distancing.

“A lot of people are ready to go back to work. They’re a little skeptical at the same time about going and being back out in the public, so I think you’re going to see there’s mixed feelings,” Mayor Bray said.

Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis says they will be reopening their government they same way they closed it: In gradual steps.

“Do your part: Stay apart. Stay home if you can and we’re all definitely flat lining the COVID-19 Tennessee, you know be smart and stay apart,” Mayor Davis said.

If you are returning to work, Gov. Lee suggests you wash your hands frequently, wear a cloth face covering while at work, and stay home if you feel sick.

The governor also says businesses should not exceed 50 percent of their occupancy.