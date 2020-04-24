Milton L. “Bubba” Chambers, age 88, longtime resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of the late Etna Smith Chambers, departed this life Friday morning, April 24, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Milton was born December 8, 1931 in Rossville, Tennessee, the son of the late Leslie W. Chambers and Nona Carpenter Chambers. He was a graduate of William R. Moore Trade School and was of the Methodist faith. He was the owner of Chambers Appliances and Repair in Moscow, and was a 47-year member and a past president of the Fayette County Rod and Gun Club. Bubba was one of the founders and a board member at Rossville Christian Academy and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports and viewing wildlife. He loved cooking and will be remembered for being a great chef.

Mr. Chambers is survived by his daughter, Linda Catherine “Cathy” Owens of Moscow, TN; four grandchildren, Miranda Grace Clark (Jon) of Saulsbury, TN, Meagan Lewis (Richie) of Germantown, TN, Monica Chambers of Grand Junction, TN and Michelle Chambers of Grand Junction, TN; six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife who he married July 1, 1954, Etna Smith Chambers who died June 17, 2014; his parents, Leslie and Nona Carpenter Chambers; his son, Larry Milton Chambers who died in 2005; and two brothers, Leslie B. Chambers and James Boyd Chambers.

Funeral Services for Mr. Chambers will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Billy Adair, pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mr. Chambers will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be John Crisp, Bobby Crisp, Junius Crisp, David Smith, Dylan Smith, Jacob Smith and Joe Yager. Honorary pallbearers will be Stewart Chambers and Donnie Oliver.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

We request that anyone that attends the visitation and funeral to honor all guidelines set by the CDC.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.