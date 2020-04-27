Local pharmacy helps community members with food insecurities

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A business is helping those in their community who are struggling with food insecurities.

“We all just have to look at ways that we can care for each other. There are so many people who are without right now,” said pharmacist Sherry Middleton.

Family Pharmacy in Lexington is giving back to their community in a unique way.

After seeing a shortage of hand sanitizer nation wide, the pharmacy is now making its own.

“We needed it personally for our businesses, for our employees, and we knew people in the community needed it,” Middleton said.

Now for every hand sanitizer sold, the pharmacy is using the proceeds to buy food for Lexington’s Blessing Box.

“It’s very hard to call somebody and say, ‘I need help with groceries,'” Middleton said. “And so I think the blessing boxes are such a huge opportunity because I think people can, with anonymity, go in and try to locate items that they need.”

It’s very simple to get food from the blessing box. Drive up to the location, open the box and take what you need. Plus, it’s free of charge.

“I can only imagine what it would have been like for my family if we would have gone through this because there wasn’t savings,” said Middleton.

Now she’s on a mission to help others in similar situations.

“It’s so important to me to make sure I am giving back as much as I can to the people we love and who we serve in the community,” said Middleton.

The Blessing Box is located in front of the Lexington Police Department, and it is restocked every weekday.