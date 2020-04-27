Tennessee Attorney General issues statement on executive orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has released a statement on the recent executive orders issued by Gov. Bill Lee.

At the request of Lt. Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton, the Attorney General issued the statement on the orders that aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the opinion, Slatery says, “The Governor’s directives in response to an emergency supersede and preempt any action taken by political subdivisions of the State.”

The opinion states that the governor is responsible for addressing dangers to the state and to Tennesseans.

To read the full opinion, click here.