Gary Michael Rogers, age 69, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, April 28, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Gary was born January 15, 1951 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Ray Edward Rogers and Mary Marcelle Diggs Rogers. He was a 1969 graduate of Messick High School in Memphis and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War period. He was a longtime resident of the Moscow area and was employed as a carpenter for much of his life before his retirement in 2013. Gary was of the Baptist faith and was a handyman who enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Rogers is survived by his daughter, Sarah Katherine Rogers of Greenbrier, TN; three sons, Matthew James Rogers of Alamo, TN, Daniel Seth Rogers (Kelli) of Cedar Grove, TN and Joseph Michael Rogers of Huntingdon, TN; his sister, Sherry Crossett (Jerry) of Atwood, TN; and seven grandchildren, Wyatt, Ivy, Will, Bailey, Nolen, Cayden and Lillie.

Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. Rogers will be held at 7 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Dewayne Brown, pastor of Abundant Life Family Worship Center in Cedar Grove, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will be at 9:30 A.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Rogers will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

