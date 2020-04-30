City Council reviews agenda for May meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and members of the Jackson city council virtually met Thursday afternoon to review the agenda for May’s meeting.

Members discussed the city’s budget for next year, as well as the economic impact of COVID-19.

The chairperson of the budget committee, Paul Taylor, says they continue to monitor the state’s guidance and is revising previous projections as businesses start to reopen.

Taylor says it is still unclear how the Coronavirus will fully impact Jackson’s economy.

“We’ve been trying to compile all that together and be as comprehensive as we can to project how this will affect our general fund, general fund balance, sportsplex, debt service and capital outlet funds,” Taylor explained.

Taylor says the city’s budget committee will meet ahead of the city council meeting on Tuesday May 5, to further discuss the economic impact of COVID-19.