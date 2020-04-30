JMCSS leaders discuss 2020-2021 budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday afternoon, members of the Jackson-Madison County School System’s budget committee met to discuss the district’s finances.



First on the agenda was the contract to construct a new Madison Academic High School.

“No one knows what the cost is going to be until we finish the design and the construction manager bids out the project and we receive those bids back,” said JMCSS attorney Dale Thomas.

During the meeting, the budget committee voted to approve the contract with the construction manager for the new Madison Academic project.

“The construction manager will send the district a guaranteed maximum price document that will be a guaranteed not to exceed the price, at which point the district can decide to proceed at that point or not,” Thomas explained.

Once the school board and county commission accept the guaranteed maximum price, construction is supposed to start within 15 days.

Also on the agenda were changes to next school year’s budget.

“Most things will be constant, of course our biggest variable is always wages,” shared interim superintendent Ray Washington.

Washington says some of the top student needs for next semester are additional staff for special ed, Pre-K, ESL and school counselors.

“We go through each line with each department and especially with schools that’s established needs based on student enrollment and student needs,” Washington explained.

Washington adds that the additional staff will help schools maintain the standard staff-to-student ratio.