Boaters, fishers enjoy first day of Carroll Lake reopening

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in nearly six years, Carroll Lake is open to the public.

The lake is just outside McKenzie in Carroll County and officially reopened to the public Friday morning.

It closed in June 2014 after heavy flooding damaged the spillway, which resulted in the lake being drained.

Now, after efforts by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the lake has been refilled and restocked with 13 species of fish.

The lake was a popular spot Friday morning, as people observed social distancing and enjoyed a day on the water.

“I used to fish out here a long time ago. I didn’t catch too much, but I’m hoping it’ll be better this time,” said McKenzie resident Ozell Jones.

The TWRA urges fishers to read the rules and regulations about fishing limits in the lake.