Old Hickory Mall reopens; follows state guidelines

JACKSON, Tenn. — Under guidance from Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, many businesses are opening their doors this week, including Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall.

“The mall is the one that said, ‘Hey we’re going to wait until Friday to open. We’re going to make sure we have everything prepared and ready and do it in a safe manner,'” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Not every area of the mall will be reopening. Areas such as the common seating area, the children’s play area, and the food court seating will remain closed until further notice.

“We have increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of all of our high traffic common areas, with an enhanced focus on all touch points,” said Old Hickory Mall spokesperson Stacey Keating.

Each individual store within the mall will choose when they want to reopen, but they must follow all of the guidelines set out by the governor.

“We would also encourage our retailers to provide their employees with masks upon returning to work and that those masks be worn when they’re in public spaces or interacting with other people as well,” Keating said.

Leaders with the mall encourages shoppers to be mindful of social distancing guidelines and discourages gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We’re very fortunate in Jackson and Madison County to have those private business leaders who want to make sure that they’re doing everything right, keeping their customers safe keeping their employees safe, and at the same time getting our economy back started again,” Mayor Conger said.

The Old Hickory Mall is also temporarily changing their hours.

They’re now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.