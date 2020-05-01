Stephen James Betts, age 69 of Jackson, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Jackson.

He was born on March 2, 1951 in Hornell, NY to the late Charles and Myrtle Porter Betts but was raised in Jackson, TN. He was a member of the 1969 graduating class of South Side High School. Steve proudly served his country in the Air Force including a tour in Viet Nam. He received his bachelors degree from the University of Memphis. Returning to Jackson 20 years ago, Steve rejoined his mother as a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he faithfully served. While still employed, he completed his masters degree at Union University. Steve retired from the State of Tennessee after 30 years of service. After retirement, Steve re-energized his love of art and was a cooperating artist and board member of Art in the Village.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Barber Betts of Jackson; stepchildren, Cindy Monroe (Paul) of Lebanon, TN, Andy Nichols (Jamie) of Atlanta, GA, Kim Malone (Sean) of Atoka, TN and Kellye Pepper of Memphis, TN. He loved being called affectionately “Grumps” by his 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Frances Robertson (George) of Jackson, TN and brother Chris Betts (Glenda) of Franklin, TN.

The family will hold private services on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Rev. Gary Snuffin, Senior Pastor, Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in Highland Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. While only immediate family may attend, we will broadcast the service on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/GeorgeASmithandSons.

