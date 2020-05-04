Authorities make arrest in fatal Humboldt fire

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Authorities have now made an arrest in connection to a fire at a Humboldt apartment complex on Spangler Drive that killed one person.

In a press release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they arrested David Glynn Riggs after an investigation into the fire at the Autumn Woods apartment.

The blaze broke out Sunday. When crews in Humboldt went inside the apartment, they found who they believe is 84-year old Perry M. Boling, dead.

According to the TBI’s news release, agents confirm Riggs started the fire. It is unknown how the two men knew each other, if at all.

Riggs is charged with reckless homicide and is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail. No bond has been set. The TBI has taken the lead on the case.

The TBI did not want to make any further comment.

Authorities have not confirmed the exact cause of Boling’s death.