Jimmie Newsom German, age 76, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Dianne Young Smith German, departed this life Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Jimmie was born July 4, 1943 to Thomas German and Virginia Roberson German in Somerville, where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1961 and received his degree in architectural drafting from William R. Moore School of Technology. He drew many house plans in Fayette County over the years. Jimmie held jobs with the Highway Department, the Department of Revenue and with Morris Lumber Company before running for the Circuit Court Clerk in Fayette County after his father died while serving in the same position for 27 years. He held the Circuit Court Clerk position for 32 years, beginning in 1974, serving his county that he loved so much very well. He was a Certified Public Administrator through County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS), under the direction of the University of Tennessee. He was an active member of County Officials of Tennessee State Court Clerk Association of Tennessee (COAT) and served as President of the association in 1994. He served on the Educational Committee for a number of years, as well as other committees including one for computering courthouses across the state and a board member of the Corrections Management.

Jimmie was an active member of First Baptist Church of Somerville where he sang in the choir and was the baritone singer of the New Gospel Heralds Quartet. He loved woodworking, working in his yard and many home projects. He was a member of Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) and loved shooting his guns. His cowboy alias was “Smilin’ Jim”. Jimmie had a great sense of humor and loved entertaining and performing the “Phone Call from God”.

Mr. German is survived by his wife who he married June 7, 1983, Dianne Young Smith German of Somerville, TN; his son, Gregory Alan German of Somerville, TN; two stepdaughters, Amanda Zahina of Oakland, TN and Jennifer Sewell (James) of Memphis, TN; his stepson, Thomas Smith, Jr. (Amanda) of Denver, CO; his sister, Lillie Fletcher (Donald) of Somerville, TN; four brothers, Rev. Walter German of Jackson, TN, Rev. Thomas German, Jr. (Betty) of Batesville, AR, Carlton German (Sue) of Little Rock, AR and Jerry German (Suzette) of Oxford, GA; seven grandchildren, Adam Sewell, Zachary Smith, Caleb Smith (Samantha), Abigail Kleber (Chase), Ariel Frazier (Jeff), Hannah Sewell and Noah Sewell; five great-grandsons and his beloved dog, Daisy, who often visited him at NHC.

Funeral Services for Mr. German will be private. Interment will be in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Greg German, Thomas Smith, James Sewell, Zachary Smith, Adam Sewell, Caleb Smith, Noah Sewell and Jeff Frazier.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

