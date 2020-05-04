Storm damage impacts Union City businesses

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Sunday’s storm had rain, hail, and straight-line winds, and in Union City Monday morning, this is the aftermath.

“We hunkered down at home, right after the storm was over we got a call [about] our roof and sure enough the roof had blown off and landed at the post office,” said Connie Fry, Century 21 office owner.

Fry says they had just gotten a new metal roof, but thankfully had a rubber roof underneath, so not everything was destroyed inside the building.

“We did have some leakage in the building,” Fry said. “And we’re trying to get it covered up, and police were here and city workers were nice enough to come and get it all out of the road.”

That storm hit Union City around 3 – 3:15 Sunday afternoon, and then Public Works was out until 10 Sunday night helping clear debris from the roads.

“A lot of areas that had trees down, they pulled together as a community and kinda helped each other out. Had trees cut up and cleared before we ever made it to those areas,” said James Moss, director of Public Works Union City.

And Century 21 says they’re preparing for more possible storms Monday night.

“There are a few limbs out still in the road we are trying to get cleared up as quick as we can,” Moss said. “We’ve got three crews out trying to get them cleared up just as fast as we can get to them.”

Moss says this was the most severe damage in the city.

Wind gusts Sunday got up to 60 miles per hour during the storm.