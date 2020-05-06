Family and friends hold candlelight vigil for loved one

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Family and friends held a candlelight vigil to remember a loved one.

On Sunday, 28-year-old Chantell Cox died from pre-existing medical conditions. Family members say she had a history of brain tumors.

This evening dozens gathered at a local park to remember Chantell’s life and her generosity to her community.

“Her goal was wanting to save the world and I really believe she tried to do that until her last breath,” said Chantell’s husband, Damian Cox.

The family is raising money for Chantell’s funeral which will be held on Saturday morning.

