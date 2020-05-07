Local organization rescues animals in hoarding case

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — Redemption road rescue is a non-profit organization in north Jackson.



They rescue a wide range of animals including horses, goats, sheep, and donkeys.

“We got a call from another organization that asked us to help out with some birds and I thought that’s all there was, but come to find out there was a lot of other animals in the situation also. It was a hoarding situation,” said director of Redemption Road Rescue, Lori Collins.

A Tennessee woman is facing 18 criminal cruelty charges after more than 100 animals were discovered at a home in Lincoln County.

Collins says the 43 rescued animals are in bad shape, but now volunteers are nursing the animals back to health.

“Not only do they need medical care, they need farrier work, they need dental work, so there’s a lot of work to do ahead of us,” Collins explained.

The new rescues include 20 miniature donkeys and horses, 16 sheep and 2 birds.

The goal is to help them find their forever homes.

“They’ll be loved and cherished and the people will take care of them for the rest of their lives,” said Collins.

Redemption Road Rescue operates solely on donations, but due to COVID-19 they’re unable to hold fundraisers.

They are relying on your generosity to keep helping these animals healthy. To learn more about donating to Redemption Road Rescue,

