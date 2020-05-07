Madison Academic seniors honored with drive-thru celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, Madison Academic High School in Jackson held a drive-thru celebration for their graduating seniors.

The students were able to pick up their yearbooks and other items, and the teachers congratulated them on their achievements.

They were even surprised with their portraits on a sign.

“Well they’ve been through a lot these last seven weeks, with not being at school, not being able to come to the school,” said Principal Chad Guthrie. “They deserve whatever we can do for them within the parameters we can.”

The Madison Academic seniors will graduate at the Ballpark at Jackson on May 21 at 4 p.m.