Construction brings road closure to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has road work planned in the Hub City this weekend.

Starting Friday, North Highland Avenue will be closed from Interstate 40 to Carriage House Drive.

The turning lanes will be closed for northbound traffic turning onto Carriage House and the lane that connects Ridgecrest Road to Carriage House.

TDOT says they are closing the roads so that crews can connect a 54-inch pipe and install a manhole.

Officials say if your plans take you in that direction, expect delays. They advise you to leave with plenty of time to get to your destination.